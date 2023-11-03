Vincentian Nadeisha Greene among Candidates for Bloomfield BOE Election

• What motivated you to want to become a board member?

I have had the esteemed honor of serving as a Bloomfield School Board Member for the past three years. My main motivation for running for re-election is to continue to have a positive impact on the decision-making process regarding how best to move Bloomfield Schools forward and ensure that our schools provide a diverse, equitable, and inclusive education for all children. There have been huge strides in the district, but there is still more work to be done. I would like to continue the great work that my fellow board members, the administration, and I have started, and it will allow me to continue to help set district priorities and shape and monitor educational policies. In addition, I am passionate about education and want to be involved in closing the achievement gap and providing more rigor and educational opportunities for students.

I have worked in schools for almost thirteen years. I have been responsible for ensuring robust parent engagement and involvement for over three hundred parents and providing access to excellent middle schools for 5th graders. Currently, I am the Director of Operations at a charter school where I am responsible for the efficient running of the school and the implementation of operations systems for a population of close to three hundred students. I also oversee school-based purchasing and finance; plan and coordinate school events; complete NJDOE reporting and ensure compliance; and manage facilities, technology, student recruitment, marketing and social media, school safety, and hiring and recruiting.

The district’s mission says, “The Bloomfield Public School district, a culturally diverse system, is committed through cooperative efforts within an educational community to provide an equal opportunity for all learners to achieve individual success and to be prepared to meet the needs of an evolving Society.” This mission should be woven into our daily systems and practices. I want to continue to bring forth policy changes and ensure that our schools provide a safe and rigorous education for all. I want our parents to feel confident and our teachers and staff to feel proud that our district is providing the best education and opportunities for our children. What our children learn today in our beloved district needs to prepare them for success in college and beyond.

• In what school or district activities have you been involved?

I have been a resident of Bloomfield for the past nine years, and I have two sons at Demarest Elementary School in 3rd and 5th grades. Prior to being elected to the school board in 2020, I co-founded the Bloomfield DEI Network, which is committed to helping the Bloomfield School District achieve its DEI goals as part of its current strategic plan. As a parent in the district, I am an active participant in HSA meetings, volunteer at school events, a class parent, chaperone field trips, attend Demarest’s Diversity Committee meetings, and am a guest reader in my children’s classrooms. In collaboration with two other Demarest parents, I created activities to teach children about Hanukkah and Kwanzaa during our annual Winter Kids’ Paint Night. I have also been involved with Start with Hello, where I went to our district’s schools and created positive affirmations on the sidewalks. I have a vested interest in this district because I am a parent who understands the glows and grows, and I want the best for all of our children.

As a current board member, I have had the wonderful privilege of being a guest reader for Read Across America at Brookdale, Demarest, and Franklin Elementary Schools. I have participated in the planning for the Juneteenth Celebration. I was the Oak View HSA BOE representative, where I learned about their amazing and well-crafted school activities and initiatives. Currently, I am the Carteret HSA BOE representative, where I am enthralled and intrigued by the numerous awards, celebrations, and presentations from the student community. In addition, I have attended countless school, board, and teacher and staff events within the schools and district.

• What particular skills or experiences qualify you to serve as a school board member?

As the Director of School Operations for the past ten years, I have experience working with school boards to implement strategic plans, create policies, and set the direction of a school district. I have also onboarded new board members. I am in charge of all facility maintenance and work with state vendors to provide state contracting pricing. I have been appointed to be the Asbestos Management/PEOSA and the Indoor Air Quality Officer, the Integrated Pest Management and Right to Know Officer, and the Chemical Hygiene Coordinator. Furthermore, I am a certified School Safety Specialist, and hold a certificate and have had training in the following areas: ServSafe Food Handler; CPR; PowerSchool University; Bloodborne Pathogens; Harassment, Intimidation, and Bullying (HIB); EpiPen; Seizure; Excelling as a Manager or Supervisor; and Motivating, Engaging & Inspiring Employees.

As a current board member, I currently sit on the finance and facilities committee and I am the liaison for the Township of Bloomfield Parks, Recreation & Cultural Affairs Advisory Committee. I have also served on the following committees during my first term: personnel; strategic planning (chair); community outreach; budget; and technology. I was also part of the hiring committee for the Demarest & Oak View principal search. I have had close to 40 hours of New Jersey School Board Association (NJSBA) training as a board member and in my professional role. I am a Certified Board Leader and received the Carole E. Larsen Master Board Certificate along with my fellow board members.

Being responsible for running efficient schools has afforded me the ability to implement systems to create optimal learning environments in support of students, parents, and teachers. I am results-driven and have a commitment to operational excellence. I know and understand the internal functions of a school and have deep knowledge and insight on the role districts play within the town and the state, and the importance boards have in being responsive to not only their schools, but their students, parents, and community.

Education Issues and Needs

• What are 2-3 strengths of which our school district can be proud of? Why do you see these as strengths?

The quote “It’s a Great Day to Be a Bengal” always brings a smile to my face. There are many strengths that our district can be proud of, but I will limit it to three. First, our school district can be proud of its strong fiscal and fiduciary responsibility. The district continues to have no audit findings and has done a great job managing a healthy budget. As a result, the district is able to receive state funding and grants due to being financially responsible, and is deemed a “High Performing District” by the NJDOE.

Second, our district can be proud of the facility improvements throughout the district. Due to Hurricane Ida, the second-most damaging and intense hurricane to make landfall, Foley Field was flooded. The district has since been able to install a new field, so that our sports players can have the best and safest field to play on. The district has also been able to renovate and update the bathrooms and concession stand at Foley Field. The coolest thing is the installation of an HVAC system, new windows, and a roof in the middle school, so that the students, teachers, and staff can be cool during the summer months. The district has a plan to install HVAC systems in all of the elementary schools in the next three years.

Third, our district can be proud of employing great teachers, staff, and administrators. These professionals are invested in and committed to the students and families of Bloomfield, and they work really hard for them. As a Demarest parent, I have had the opportunity to meet and have amazing teachers who take their work seriously and work hard to implement the curriculum. In addition, our principal is welcoming, open to suggestions, and is willing to help.

• What are 2-3 needs that must be priorities for our district to address? Why do you see these as needs?

Although we have made great strides, there is always more to be done. Our first priority is to focus on programming to address unfinished learning, such as the Backstop after school and summer school programs. The One District One Book initiative promotes literacy and brings the school community together. The district’s One Book Initiative: Coming Together as a Community will be presented and showcased at the 2023 NJSBA Convention. There are programs designed for children at all levels of achievement—those who are not meeting, approaching, meeting, and exceeding standards. Our priority should be to continue to enhance and provide support for all kinds of learners and challenge learners to be critical thinkers.

Our second priority is to continue to work to increase the diversity of our school faculty, staff, and administration so that our schools reflect the population of the student body. The district recently hired two highly qualified principals of color and has been attending local colleges and universities hiring fairs. However, more can be done to diversify the staff during the hiring and recruiting process. Studies have shown that teachers of color can boost academic performance and foster positive perceptions among all children, which helps to prepare them for a diverse society.

Our third priority is to achieve the goals and objectives of the district’s five-year strategic plan for 2023-2028, which was recently completed. As the chairperson of the strategic planning committee, I would like to thank all of the administration, staff, my fellow board members, parents, students, town council, and the solar panel committee members for attending and contributing to such meaningful discussions and ideas. The district will now work to achieve the goals and objectives in the following areas: student and staff success, operations, culture and climate, and family and community connections.

Roles and Responsibilities of the Board

• What do you believe are the most important characteristics of an effective school board? Of an effective school board member?

Having a strong board to lead a school district is essential. One of the most important characteristics of an effective school board is to understand that everything should be driven by the district’s mission and vision. High expectations, high rigor, and student safety should remain goals in decision-making. All decisions should be made to benefit every child in the district. Another characteristic of an effective board is to understand the role of board members, which is to focus on governance and not management. An effective board should also be data-driven and collaborative with the staff and community, support the administration, and get the necessary training to be effective.

Of an effective school board member?

Similarly, the most important characteristics of an effective school board member is to understand the mission and vision of the district and how they are woven into every decision. Every decision a school board member makes should be made with all children in the district in mind. Another characteristic of an effective board member is the ability to work well with a team. It is okay to agree to disagree, but when decisions are made, they should be made as a united front. Furthermore, an effective board member should communicate well with the community they serve, do their due diligence to put forth a fiscally sound budget, and get the necessary training to be an effective board member.

• An individual school board member has no authority; only the board as a whole can make decisions for the district. What skills or traits will allow you to contribute to effective operations of the board as a whole?

My professional experiences in elementary education have afforded me the ability to understand the intricacies of how a school functions on a daily basis. I have been responsible for ensuring my school is aligned with all federal, state, and local report requirements and regulations. This skill set will help me to ensure that our district is in compliance with state mandates. Another skill set that will contribute to the effective operations of the board is my experience with supporting the annual budget. In collaboration with school leaders, I work to monitor the budget, so we’re fiscally sound when purchasing supplies, curriculum, and equipment.

As I mentioned earlier, one of the district’s priorities should be to increase the diversity of our teaching staff. I bring to the board my recruitment and hiring experience. I have attended numerous hiring fairs and sat on the hiring committee to interview and hire qualified teachers and staff. I have a relentless determination to do whatever it takes to help our students succeed. I make decisions in the best interest of students and align myself to the mission at hand. I have the ability to identify, analyze, and recommend solutions to problems, which will contribute to being an effective board member as a whole.

Specific Issues:

• What do you see as the role of technology in education for all students?

Technology is a critical component of education for all students. The district has done a great job of providing all of its students with Chromebooks and streamlining its instructional online platforms via Clever. Technology is constantly changing, and we should keep up with these changes. Technology should not replace the curriculum, but enhance it by making it available to a wider range of learners and supporting all subjects. Technology provides tools to work smarter, be more efficient, create a more engaging and fun curriculum, and address different student learning styles. Technology should be instrumental in helping the district achieve its mission because it presents an added dimension of creativity and flexibility in delivering information and implementing instruction.

• What should our school district be doing to ensure the safety of students and staff?

Parents entrust schools to create a safe environment for their child or children. As the Building Response Team leader and the School Safety Specialist in my current professional position, I have worked to create and implement safety plans, ensure safety compliance, and protect the safety of all students, teachers, and staff. In an effort to keep children safe, the district has installed new cameras throughout its buildings and panic buttons in response to Alyssa’s Law. It is vital to have a system that notifies law enforcement of a critical emergency without delay. Any steps you can take to reduce the response time of law enforcement responding to the school in case of an emergency will enhance the safety of students, teachers, and staff. The district recently installed a district-wide paging system and a new T-Pass visitor management system. T-Pass provides another added level of security when entering the school buildings.

• What responsibilities, if any, should districts assume for dealing with such societal problems as poverty, hunger, emotional illness or drug abuse?

School districts have a fiduciary responsibility to address poverty, hunger, emotional illness, and drug abuse within their school buildings. Schools are a part of the community and should work to ensure that they uplift their community. The school’s social worker plays a vital role in supporting families in need. All staff members, not just the social worker, are instrumental in working to alleviate these challenges. Everyone should be properly trained on how to address and identify students in need. The district should continue to make social emotional learning (SEL) a goal to help students who have experienced trauma.

The Student, Parents, and Community platform supports the education of the whole child, and so does our district. The district is committed to Mental Health, Wellness Support, SEL, and Handle with Care initiatives to foster a supportive and caring environment. This is evident with our award-winning Start with Hello and Wingman programs. The partnership with Hackensack School of Medicine will continue to provide mental health resources and counseling services.

• How can schools address the learning needs of students from other cultures and other languages?

Bloomfield’s diverse community is made up of many rich cultures. Our schools will continue to embrace this diversity by intentionally programming events and curriculum. The district will also continue its diversity training with Dr. Lattimer and Dr. Macula. The district has programs in place for its English Language Learners (ELL)/Bilingual students. Additionally, the ESL teachers provide the Home Language Survey upon entry into school and begin providing services if needed. To support the learning needs of students from other cultures and languages, we also need to support their parents. Flyers should continue to go home in multiple languages, and translations should be provided at school-wide events and parent meetings if needed. An amazing initiative that truly demonstrates the district’s support for families from other cultures and languages is the Action for a Better Community/Acción Para una Mejor Comunidad (ABC) program at Berkeley Elementary School. The goal of ABC is to help Spanish-speaking families stay connected to Berkeley School by pairing them with bilingual ambassadors who ensure that they are informed and able to engage in the life of Berkeley Elementary School.

Source : Bloomfield Pulse