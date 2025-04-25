On Wednesday, Ralph Gonsalves, the prime minister of St. Vincent, indicated that he is closely observing the situation concerning the 44-year-old Vincentian national currently in the custody of ICE.

The individual from Vincentian heritage has held a green card for more than 25 years and has been reported to be in detention due to a criminal charge that was filed against him 19 years prior for the possession of marijuana.

“I’m following up the case also of the Vincentian who was detained by ICE. On Tuesday I spoke to the consulate general about him and have now got numbers for him and his lawyers.”

Gonsalves said he would be communicating with both him and the lawyers to see how they are with this particular matter.

Gonsalves asserts that he has brought the matter to the attention of United States officials in Barbados.

“I had a conversation with the chargé d’affaires, Miss Sullivan, who is responsible for the US Embassy at the moment in Barbados, in the absence of an ambassador… She’s going to get information, all relevant information for me,” Gonsalves said.

Gonsalves indicated that the Vincentian national is currently situated in a detention centre, and his legal representatives are actively addressing the situation, which is anticipated to be reviewed around the 16th of May or thereabout.

During his most recent travel, a record of an infraction surfaced in the US customs database, prompting intervention by ICE net.

The transgression took place in Texas nearly two decades ago. The limited amount of marijuana was allegedly intended for individual consumption.