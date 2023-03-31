Vincentian national in BVI gets 27-yrs for incest on 15-yro daughter

VINCENTIAN MAN GETS 27 YEARS FOR INCEST ON 15-Y-O DAUGHTER IN BVI

After pleading guilty in the High Court to three counts of incest on his biological daughter, A Vincentian national living in Tortola was sentenced to over 27 years.

On three counts of incest, the 37-year-old was sentenced to three consecutive periods of 111 months in jail. Incest carried a 10-year punishment per offence.

For his crimes against the 15-year-old victim in March and April 2021, he must serve 333 months, less remand. The defendant is parole-eligible after 240 months.

Because to their close friendship, the Court concealed the names of the teenage victim and guilty man.

The Court noted in its March 21 verdict that the defendant was not charged with rape, despite an allowance for such a prosecution together with incest.

The Court should ask “why wasn’t the prisoner prosecuted with Rape, contrary to section 117(1) of the Criminal Code?” Judge Thomas Astaphan stated in his ruling.

Clause 117 plainly allows a jury to find a defendant guilty of lower specified offenses such sexual intercourse with a minor under 16.

The judge added that the defendant’s section had a 10-year maximum jail sentence.

“There can be no more wicked, evil and damaging crime that a father may perform than that of having sexual intercourse with his own child,” Justice Astaphan said. No mitigating circumstance may excuse such an offense. This is the worst father-child betrayal.”

The Facts

According to court filings, the father sometimes made the youngster drink alcohol before sexually assaulting her. He made her drink when she refused.

He demanded sex with the youngster for letting the victim go out. He also slapped and smacked her in the mouth as she resisted.

He gave her a “little pink tablet to consume” after sexually assaulting the kid, the Court was told. He reportedly gave her a warm Guinness. The victim calls this “pink tablet” “the morning pill”. The father had unprotected sex with his child.

“My father sexually abused me,” the victim told the Court. Skipping meals and feeling unclean made her restless.

The girl told the court she hated herself for not speaking up earlier. I had no option because he was the only one who could take care of me. It caused nightmares. “I cry just thinking about it,” the child stated.

Patrice Hickson represented the Crown, while Israel Bruce represented the defendant.

Source : BVI News