Vincentian national Jacqueline Wilson killed in Brooklyn, New York

Sources: Boyfriend charged with murder in deadly shooting of Jacqueline Wilson

Jacqueline Wilson a former Vermont resident residing in Brooklyn was allegedly shot and killed by her boyfriend during an argument in their Brooklyn home Sunday morning, police said.

Peter Hibbert, 48, is accused of shooting 49-year-old grandmother Jacqueline Wilson in the head, torso, arm and leg inside the home on East 96th Street near Clarkson Avenue in Brownsville around 3 a.m. Sunday, police said.

“I just shot your mother, and now I’m going to shoot everyone in the house,” he allegedly told the woman’s terrified daughter, according to a neighbor.

Hibbert then engaged in a tense standoff with SWAT teams — before being nabbed hiding in a crawl space under the Brownsville home’s garden, police and locals said.

“All the cops had their guns pointing at the building. I thought I was going to get shot,” a neighbor told The Post on Sunday, asking not to be named.

The witness said he called the boyfriend of Wilson’s 29-year-old daughter when he saw police aiming at the family’s home.

“I ask, ‘What’s going on in your house?!” the neighbor said. “He say, ‘Shhhhhh, I call you back.’ They’d locked themselves in the bedroom with the baby.”

The daughter and her boyfriend later told the resident about the suspected gunman issuing his threat to kill them all, the neighbor said.

Emergency medical services responded to the home and brought Wilson to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, where she died.

The alleged gunman had been Wilson’s boyfriend of two and a half years, witnesses said. In addition to murder, Hibbert also faces a weapon possession rap, cops said later Sunday.

The NYPD responded to one domestic incident between the couple in 2021, in which Hibbert was the alleged perpetrator, cops said.

Wilson had lived in the home for at least 15 years, residents said.

“He was leaning on her,” the same neighbor told The Post. “She bought him a car. … She take care of the household. He didn’t talk much, he just followed her around everywhere she go.”

Wilson was from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, while Hibbert was from Jamaica, said Linford McKinzie, 62, who lives across the street.

Another neighbor, a 47-year-old man who only gave his first name, Earl, said he heard the couple arguing early Sunday morning as he was coming back from McDonald’s at about 2:30 a.m.

“I hear a woman shouting, screaming loud at someone,’’ Earl said. “I didn’t pay attention. I heard it before. This neighborhood can be rowdy.

“Then I heard the helicopter. I came out and see all the neighbors. … It’s crazy!”

Source : New York Post