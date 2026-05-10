Vincy female lawyer wins for Labour Party in UK Local Govt election

Nedra Daniel secures St. Helier Ward in the London Borough of Merton

44 year old Vincentian Nedra Daniel of New Grounds, St. Vincent and the Grenadines successfully secured the St. Helier Ward in the London Borough of Merton in the Local Government elections in the United Kingdom held on May 7th, 2026.

Today, Nedra and her son met with Prime Minister Starmer at AFC Wimbledon.

Nedra Daniel was raised by her grandmother Mary Daniel of New Grounds. She attended the Union Methodist Primary School during the period of the shift system. She then went onto the North Union Secondary School. She later graduated from the Technical and the A Level College.

Her early career in modeling with Image positioned her passion nationally before migrating to the UK to join the Royal Navy.

Daniel recently became a lawyer in the United Kingdom and is employed with Peacock & Co. The former member of the Streams of Power Tabernacle, Sans Souci wishes to thank Almighty God for His mercies.



The single parent mother for the last 13 years cherishes her son’s unwavering support through the campaign. She shares this victory with every young person seeking to make this world a better place. She advocates strong against crime among the youth.



She recognises the love from family and friends throughout her quest to advance her cause to make a meaningful change to society both in the UK and SVG.

Special mention is made of Valarie Caesar, Ava Graham and family, Burton Daniel and Saboto Caesar her mentor.

Daniel intends to be called to the Bar in St. Vincent and the Grenadines very soon.



Over the coming weeks Daniel will be working with several stakeholders to advance her journey of public service to the people.