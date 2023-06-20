20-year-old Vincentian national shot and killed in Barbados

Vincentian national Nicobie Lavia was among two men who were shot on Monday night in Barbados.

Police disclosed that Lavia who is 20-years-old died at the scene of the shooting.

The shooting occurred at Nursery No. 2, Four Roads, St. Philip. The report was received around 7:37 p.m. Monday.

Communications and Public Affairs Officer with the Barbados Police Service, Inspector Rodney Inniss, provided the following update:

Police are investigating circumstances surrounding the unnatural death of a 20 year old man and another 26 year old man who received gunshot injuries about his body.

District C Police received a report by telephone about 730 pm, on Monday 19th June 2023 that loud explosions were heard by residents at Nursery #2, Four roads, St. Philip. Having responded to the area, Police were pointed to the lifeless body of an adult male, which was on the ground; another male was transported to the hospital by private motor car for medical treatment.

The deceased was later pronounced dead at the scene by a medical doctor who visited the scene. He was officially identified by family members as Nicobie Lavia, 20 years of Cox Hill, Church Village, St. Philip.

The deceased and the injured man were in a motorcar in the area when they were confronted by a number of men. Afterward, gun shots were heard, and after the melee had ceased, the victims were discovered.

Police investigations are ongoing.”