Corporal Dopwell completes US anti-trafficking program

VINCENTIAN POLICE OFFICER PARTICIPATES IN PRESTIGIOUS U.S. PROGRAM ON COMBATING HUMAN TRAFFICKING

Corporal of Police, Garet Dopwell of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), has successfully completed the esteemed International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP), hosted by the U.S. Department of State, focusing on “Trafficking in Persons: Prevention and Mitigation.” Cpl. Dopwell was one of 22 professionals selected globally to participate in the program, which ran from April 12 to May 3, 2025.

The multi-regional project, coordinated by the Institute of International Education (IIE), brought together participants from countries such as Argentina, Bulgaria, Fiji, Germany, Jamaica, Maldives, Poland, the United Kingdom, and Vietnam. The cohort included individuals from law enforcement, prosecution, and non-profit organizations working to combat human trafficking.

The program began in Washington, D.C., where participants engaged with key U.S. agencies and organizations, including the Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons (TIP), Department of Transportation, Department of Labor, Polaris, Marriott International, and the Alliance to End Slavery and Trafficking.

The second leg of the program brought the group to Detroit, Michigan, for sessions with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan, and local anti-trafficking initiatives.

Participants were then divided into smaller teams and sent to various U.S. cities. The Vincentian officer was assigned to San Antonio, Texas, where the itinerary included a ride-along with the San Antonio Police Department, and meetings with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Department, Child Advocates of San Antonio, and Family Violence Protection Services. The officer also experienced American culture firsthand through a hosted dinner with a local family.

The groups later reconvened in Reno, Nevada, for a reflection session and further engagements with the Awaken Center, State of Nevada Human Trafficking Coalition, Northern Nevada Regional Intelligence Center, and the HEAT Unit of the Reno Police Department.

The program concluded in San Francisco, California, with meetings involving the Law Enforcement Investigating Human Trafficking (LEIHT) Task Force, Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office, CSI Unit, and the San Francisco Collaborative against Human Trafficking.

Reflecting on the experience, Cpl. Dopwell described the program as “extremely informative and impactful,” adding that, “Opportunities like these not only strengthen international cooperation but also provide valuable insights and innovative ideas that can be implemented right here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.”

Participation in the IVLP reinforces St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ ongoing commitment to international collaboration in the fight against human trafficking.

The Commissioner of Police and other ranks of the RSVGPF congratulate Cpl. Garet Dopwell on his successful completion of the training course.