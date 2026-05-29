SVG native wins prestigious YLAI solution pitch competition

U.S. Embassy Bridgetown is proud to announce Petra-Anne Davis of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as the winner of the 2026 Solution Pitch Competition of the Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative (YLAI), a prestigious U.S. Department of State program for emerging entrepreneurs.

Petra-Anne Davis is the founder of Elixirs, a mobile cocktail bar business that is redefining beverage experiences through creativity, convenience, and innovation.

Operating in the food and beverages sector, Elixirs provides portable drink options for events and retail, with a strong focus on accessibility and customer engagement.

Selected by a panel of five expert judges, Petra-Anne’s winning pitch highlighted a strategic vision to expand Elixirs’ reach and visibility throughout Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Her innovative business model demonstrated significant potential to scale and positively impact up to 100,000 people across the country.

As the winner of the competition, Petra-Anne Davis has earned the title of 2026 YLAI Ambassador, recognizing her leadership, entrepreneurial spirit, and commitment to driving economic growth and innovation in the Caribbean region.

U.S. Embassy Bridgetown congratulates Petra-Anne Davis on this remarkable accomplishment and looks forward to supporting her continued success through the YLAI network.