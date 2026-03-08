Vincentian Roache-Lanza continues to Inspire Girls

The Aero Academy Training Institute has featured its founder, Vincentian pilot Mrs Rochell Roache-Lanza, who continues to inspire girls to pursue careers in aviation.

In an International Women’s Day (#IWD) highlight on LinkedIn, the organisation described Mrs Roache-Lanza’s journey as “a powerful reminder of what courage, perseverance, and belief can achieve.”

“Globally, women make up only about 6% of airline pilots. The cockpit is still one of the least gender-balanced professions in the world. Rochell’s story is not just about personal achievement, it’s about changing what the future of aviation can look like,” the post stated.

“As the Founder of Aero Academy Training Institute (AATI), she is woring to expand access to aviation careers and help build a stronger pipeline of pilots, aviation maintenance technicians, and air traffic controllers from the Caribbean and beyond.

Mrs Roache-Lanza made headlines in St Vincent and the Grenadines in December 2023 when she became the first Vincentian woman to fly an American Airlines aircraft into the Argyle International Airport (AIA).

Since then, the Bequia-born aviator has been visiting schools, motivating young people, and promoting careers within the aviation industry.

Her Aero Academy Training Institute (AATI) was established with a clear mission—to open doors, create opportunities, and make the aviation industry more accessible to the next generation.

“On International Women’s Day, we celebrate women like Rochell who are not only breaking barriers, but building pathways so others can follow. Here’s to our trailblazing Captain. May her wings continue to inspire generations to come,” the organisation said in its post.