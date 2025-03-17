Vincentian cop on drug, immigration charges in St Lucia

St Lucia Authorities Consider Additional Charges Against Vincentians in Drug Bust

Vincentian police officer Colin Stay have been remanded to the Bordelais Correctional Facility on drug charges, as authorities consider additional charges, including improper importation and unlawful entry.

Lamar Spooner, Colin Stay, Desserand Cooper, and Deno A. Lewis were charged with possession of cannabis and possession with intent to supply by investigators from the recently established Gangs, Narcotics, and Firearms Unit (GNFU), Southern Extension.

The four are scheduled to return to court on March 20.

According to Inspector Shervon Matthieu, head of the GNFU, the suspects were intercepted last Thursday while disembarking an unregistered fishing vessel during an operation between Sandy Beach and Savannes Bay, Vieux Fort.

“Immigration authorities are reviewing potential violations, including unauthorised entry and suspected prohibited immigrant status,” he said.

In addition to drugs, restricted imports were also found on the vessel.