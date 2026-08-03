RIDU, Amerijet partnership brings Vincy products to N.Y expo

Local Vincentian entrepreneurs are set to reach international shores next month as the Regional Integration and Diaspora Affairs (RIDU) Unit partners with Amerijet to showcase home-grown products at a major cultural exposition in New York.

On Monday, July 27, 2026, the newly appointed Senior Advisor for Diaspora Affairs, Ms. Sharon Jones, officially handed over goods from six local Vincentian businesses to Amerijet International for shipment to the United States. These products are destined for the Club St. Vincent Inc. Cultural Exposition 2026, which is scheduled for Saturday, August 22, at Friends of Crown Heights in Brooklyn.

The exposition, themed “A Taste of Home Abroad,” aims to bring authentic Vincentian goods to both the diaspora and the broader New York community. Upon arrival, the shipment will be received by the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Consulate General to the United States.

Ms. Jones emphasized that the initiative is part of a broader mission to “build strong bridges” with the diaspora. She noted that the collaboration between the public and private sectors is essential for making connections easier for Vincentians worldwide. “Amerijet’s sponsorship as our official shipping partner ensures our local vendors can bring the best of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to New York seamlessly,” she stated.

Mr. Keith Boyea, Owner/Manager of BMC Agencies Limited and Station Manager for Amerijet SVG, expressed his support for the endeavor, highlighting its potential to enhance trade and economic opportunities for local farmers and producers. He noted that such initiatives create new market opportunities and help promote sustainable economic growth through collaboration with public sector stakeholders.

This strategic partnership reflects the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ ongoing commitment to strengthening ties with the Vincentian diaspora while providing local businesses with critical access to international markets. Through these public-private efforts, the government continues to support local entrepreneurs and foster deep cultural and economic connections with Vincentian communities abroad.