Vincentian Giant Renwick Rose Has Died

A Legacy of Activism, Journalism, and Solidarity

The death of one of the most faithful patriots and high-profile figures of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has left the nation in grief. Renwick Ellsworth Adrian Rose, commonly referred to by many as (Kamara) has passed away and has left a lasting legacy that spans approximately 39 years of political activism, journalism, and social movement leadership.

Rose was described as a “humbling giant,” who consistently advocated for the rights of Black people, working-class individuals, and the larger Caribbean subregion.

Renwick Rose was born to modest parents Reynold, a tailor, and Germaine, an early childhood educator in Stoney Ground, Kingstown where he started questioning the status quo of politics in the early 1970s.

Rose established the Black Liberation Action Committee (BLAC) in 1972 to promote awareness among masses about their collective political situation; subsequently he formed the socialist group, Youlou United Liberation Movement (YULIMO). Organized under the banners of true independence and peoples’ ownership, YULIMO included several notable future leaders including current Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and Supreme Court Judge Adrian Saunders.

By 1979, Rose was part of the triumvirate leadership of the United People’s Movement (UPM).

Former colleagues stated that Rose was a revolutionary who chose to sacrifice his education for the development of the nation. Although he faced acts of harassment from the SVLP government while participating in his early activism for equal rights, justice and women’s rights, Rose continued unrelenting in his pursuit for equality.

Rose was highly acclaimed for both his unique ability to deliver speeches and write politically. For over 30 years as a journalist, he operated and published three local newspapers between 1974 and 1989: FREEDOM, JUSTICE, and JUST SPORTS. Later, he would go on to become a well-known columnist for The News, Searchlight newspaper, and regularly contribute to articles appearing in the VINCENTIAN Newspaper.

Following almost a decade of providing volunteer services to the political sector, Rose was employed by the Windward Islands Farmers Association (WINFA) in 1989 as a Program Officer and served as Coordinator from 1996-2010.

While at WINFA, Rose worked diligently to put the interests of farmers on both regional and global agendas. His interest in governance allowed him to be appointed to a number of important organizations. These include being a founder of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Civil Society Forum, Chairman of the National Economic Social Development Council (NESDEC), and member of the National Constitutional Review Commission (NCRC)

Regionally, he also chaired the Caribbean Policy Development Center (CPDC) and assisted in forming the Caribbean Reference Group on Trade (CRG).

Rose’s fight against systemic racism went far beyond Caribbean borders. According to a tribute by his wife, he carried his struggle throughout his travels to Capitol Hill, Britain and Europe parliaments, Canada, South America, Africa, and Australia.

He was especially loved because of his association with the Republic of Cuba. Rose was instrumental in getting the first batch of Vincentian students accepted into university programs in Cuba. This created opportunities for many of today’s professionals in spite of a hostile government climate at that time.

The Embassy of the Republic of Cuba in SVG offered deep condolences to the family of Renwick Rose describing him as “a distinguished Vincentian intellectual, journalist, and patriot”.

Because of Rose’s years-long defense of the Cuban Revolution, condemnation of the U.S. economic blockade on Cuba, support for regional integration, the Cuban government honored Rose posthumously with the prestigious Medal of Friendship.

All sectors of society are paying tribute to Rose. Jimmy Prince mournfully said “St. Vincent & The Grenadines has lost one of its brightest and most patriotic sons.” Prince added that “we will always remember his invaluable contribution to the Revolutionary and Progressive cause.”

Mentorship was another major aspect of his life. A protégé noted that Camara was responsible for developing many young minds into committed professional who currently work on behalf of this country.

Regardless of whether it was through politics, journalism or social movements, Renwick Rose is regarded as someone who sought no personal acclaim but instead spent his whole life ensuring that those with little to no voice were provided an opportunity for a sustainable existence.

Portions of the article are Extracts from the citation honoring Renwick Rose