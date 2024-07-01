Royal Navy sailors return to Caribbean islands to honour their homeland’s unique contribution

Vincentian sailors in UK Navy Return For Independence

Forty sailors from Saint Vincent and the Grenadine have returned home to honour their country’s unique support for the Royal Navy.

The island nation in the eastern Caribbean has a population half the size of Portsmouth, but around one in every 175 of its citizens have volunteered to serve in the Royal Navy – more than 600 men and women.

It makes the Commonwealth country’s commitment to the Senior Service pretty much unmatched and means most families have a relative serving in the Royal Navy or know someone who is a sailor.

Despite this deep connection, the opportunities for serving Vincentians to return home are fairly limited.

Unless assigned to the Royal Navy’s patrol ship in the Caribbean (currently HMS Medway, with a crew of just 50), it involves a lengthy and expensive flight home.

As a ‘thank you’ to the islands and its serving personnel, the Royal Navy, along with the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity are sharing the cost of the 10-day return trip.

During the visit, the sailors will spend time with family and also call on schools, get involved in community projects, support beach cleans and take part in the 45th anniversary celebrations of independence from the UK on 27 October.

Able Seamen Telson Goodgie serves at HMS Nelson in Portsmouth and joined the Navy “with the hopes of being a part of something greater than myself and since then, I have done just that”.

“One of my proudest moments was my passing out parade so it brings me immense pride to be able to return to my homeland representing the Royal Navy.

“I hope to be able to share my experience with my peers.”

Leading Steward Andria Antrobus was hailed the best student in training at HMS Raleigh 11 years ago which she called “one of the biggest highlights of my career”.

“However, it was a bittersweet experience as my family could not be there to celebrate my accomplishments,” she said.

“This is the perfect opportunity for them to see me in my uniform as a proud sailor in the Royal Navy.”