SVG’s Young Sailors Excel in Prestigious Regatta

Podium for Vincentian Sailor at the 2025 Caribbean Dinghy Championships

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Sailing Association proudly celebrates another step forward in its youth sailing journey after a successful showing at the 2025 Caribbean Dinghy Championships, hosted by the Antigua Yacht Club.

This marked the nation’s second appearance at the prestigious regional regatta, following their debut in 2024.

After one day of training and three days of competitive racing, sailors completed 15 races across multiple fleets in testing, but exciting Caribbean conditions. Representing St. Vincent and the Grenadines were 13-year-old Joshua Weinhardt in the ILCA 4 fleet and 14-year-old Kai Marks Dasent in the ILCA 6 class.

In his first regional regatta, Joshua Weinhardt delivered a standout performance, finishing 2nd overall in the ILCA 4 fleet — an impressive result that highlights both his natural skill and disciplined approach to racing.

Joshua started sailing 6 years ago and more recently has benefitted from 2 years being coached as part of the Sailing Association Elite squad, he has ambitions to attend the Junior Olympics in Senegal next year.

Kai Marks Dasent the youngest competitor in the ILCA 6 fleet, achieved an impressive 4th-place finish. His performance demonstrated confidence and skill beyond his years.

Both sailors are the first of many to benefit from the Sailing Association’s Performance Pathway, this includes coaching, physical conditioning and sports psychology, based out of the High performance centre at Canash beach.