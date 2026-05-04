Vincy sailor does 70-mile solo from SVG to Grenada

15-Year-Old Sailor Completes 70-Mile Solo Voyage from St Vincent to Grenada

Fifteen-year-old Vincentian sailor Kai Marks Dasent has successfully completed an extraordinary 70-mile solo sail from St Vincent to Grenada in an ILCA dinghy measuring less than 14 feet in length.

Kai departed from Blue Lagoon at 5:41 a.m. and arrived at the northern tip of Grenada at 4:06 p.m., completing the challenging open-water journey in 10 hours and 25 minutes. Throughout the voyage, he was supported by a safety boat provided by Horizon Yacht Charters.

Reflecting on the journey, Kai said, “The hardest part was dealing with seaweed getting stuck in my rudder and centreboard, so I had to keep stopping to clear it. I listened to music to help pass the time and not think about how far I still had to go. My music ran out of battery after about eight hours, so the last couple of hours were tough but I could see Grenada in the distance which kept me going. I had drinks from Island Sipz on board to stay hydrated and food and granola bars in my bag to keep my energy up.”

This achievement marks the culmination of three years of disciplined preparation through progressively longer offshore sails. At age 13, Kai completed a 10-mile sail from St Vincent to Bequia. At 14, he undertook an 18-mile sail from St Vincent to Mustique, followed by a 42-mile journey from St Vincent to Union Island. These experiences built the confidence and skills needed for his biggest challenge yet the 70-mile voyage to Grenada.

The sponsored sail had a strong purpose, to raise funds for his club Vincy Sailing, to support competition opportunities and expand access to the sport. Funds raised will help launch a Learn to Sail programme, with the first initiative giving children from the fishing village in Lowmans Leeward the opportunity to experience sailing for the first time and develop new skills both on and off the water.

Jennifer Deane from Vincy Sailing added, “Kai’s achievement is a huge inspiration for young sailors in St Vincent and the Grenadines. This initiative is not just about one sail, it’s about creating opportunities for more young people, especially from coastal communities to get involved in sailing and develop lifelong skills.”

This accomplishment caps an already outstanding year for Marks Dasent on the regional sailing circuit. He secured 1st place ILCA 6 at the Antigua ILCA Nationals, 2nd place ILCA 6 at Barbados Sailing Week and represented St Vincent and the Grenadines at Midwinters East in Miami. In addition to his dinghy success, Kai has gained valuable offshore experience through yacht racing, crewing aboard The Blue Peter during St Vincent Sailing Week and competing in the Antigua Classic Regatta, where he spent eight days and nights as part of the crew on Galiana.

Looking ahead, Marks Dasent is preparing to represent St Vincent and the Grenadines at the ILCA 6 Youth World Championships in Denmark this summer, as he continues to build on his impressive sailing career.

Building on his achievements, the growth of youth sailing in St Vincent and the Grenadines is driven by a clear vision from the SVG Sailing Association, centred around three key aims: fun, racing and vocation. Young sailors are introduced to the sport in a supportive environment, given opportunities to compete and shown that sailing can open doors to future careers and lifelong opportunities. Kai’s journey reflects this progress inspiring the next generation and showing what is possible through commitment.