Vincentian Mother and Scholar Carlene Hunte-Nelson Shines at NYU, Heads to Columbia University School of International and Public Affairs

A proud daughter of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Hunte-Nelson recently graduated with BA Honors from New York University’s Gallatin School of Individualized Study, summa cum laude where she earned a self-designed concentration titled “The Caribbean Reimagined: Leadership, Policy, and Decolonial Futures,” along with a minor in Public Policy at NYU Wagner.

A mother, entrepreneur, mentor, and former business owner, Hunte-Nelson returned to higher education after more than a decade away from the classroom. This spring, she was named a Dean’s Distinguished Fellow at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA), where she will pursue a Master’s in Public Administration focused on Urban and Social Policy.

At NYU, Carlene stood out for her academic rigor and her unwavering commitment to justice and equity. She was awarded the E. Frances White Award for Social Justice Research, named after the trailblazing scholar and former Gallatin dean. The award honors students whose work moves beyond academia to spark real-world impact especially in the areas of African and Caribbean history, feminist theory, and community engagement.

Some of her achievements include:

Gallatin Global Fellow in Urban Practice

NYU America’s Scholar

Truman Scholarship Finalist (2024)

Policy Fellow with the NYC Mayor’s Office (Housing, Economic Development, and Workforce)

(Housing, Economic Development, and Workforce) Attendee at the UN ECLAC Conference in Santiago, Chile, representing NYU at the Forum on Sustainable Development in Latin America and the Caribbean

in Santiago, Chile, representing NYU at the Forum on Sustainable Development in Latin America and the Caribbean Philanthropy Lab Student Ambassador

Carlene’s senior symposium: “Caribbean Feminist Perspectives: Histories, Policies, and Praxis”, served as the intellectual culmination of her studies, tracing the leadership of Caribbean women across generations and highlighting the need for justice-driven policy frameworks.

But Carlene’s success is about more than accolades. Her research spans education inequality, transportation justice, disaster studies, sustainability, and philanthropy, but always centers those most marginalized, particularly Caribbean women, mothers, and low-income communities often excluded from decision-making tables.

“We have to remind our children and ourselves that your determination and aspiration isn’t time bound. And being a mother isn’t the end of your ambition. It’s the engine that drives it.”

Now preparing for graduate studies at Columbia, Hunte-Nelson hopes her journey inspires others especially Caribbean mothers and young people from all communities to see themselves as worthy of any classroom, even that of a top Ivy League university. Believe in yourself, and with hard work, perseverance and support of family and you can succeed at whatever you put your mind to.

From Upper Cane Hall to Brooklyn to an elite ivy league university, I carry my roots with me. Every step forward is for the girl I was and the woman I am becoming.