Jason Gonsalves is 5th local bursary recipient for study at Humber College

Jason Gonsalves, a Vincentian student, is the fifth local recipient of a $5000 bursary to The Humber College Institute of Technology & Advanced Learning in Toronto, Canada, a bursary established in honor of Doris Tallon, Humber College’s first lady.

Tallon’s memory was honored by the Humber College Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning in Toronto, Canada, which established a bursary fund in her honor for Caribbean students.

The Humber College Alumni Association manages the bursary on a local level. Last Monday, August 14th, President of the Humber College Alumni Association Keith Boyea and Committee Member Willis Williams presented the cheque to Jason at the Joshua Center in Arnos Vale in the presence of Jason’s mother, Michelle Gonsalves.

“Doris was like a mother to a number of us when we were at the school; she had a lot of love for Vincentians, and one thing she wanted to make sure was that we were all right,” Mr. Boyea said.

The bursary, according to Committee Member Williams, is “something we’re doing just to show support and chart the course forward for local students.” “We all benefited from Humber College,” he said, adding, “and we want to pass on some of that special “Tallon love and goodness” to future generations.”

Accepting the cheque, Jason expressed his gratitude to the committee and pledged to keep the committee updated on his progress. The bursary is designed to be used for school-related expenses, such as books.” Jason intends to major in finance.

While the recipient, Jason Gonsalves, never met Humber College’s first lady, Doris Tallon, he will always remember her name owing to the bursary.