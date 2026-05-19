Vincy student honored with MCU outstanding youth award in Taiwan

The Embassy of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in the Republic of China (Taiwan) is celebrating the remarkable achievements of Vincentian student Kemarlie Durrant (柯孟力), who has been named a recipient of the prestigious 2026 Outstanding Youth Award at Ming Chuan University (MCU). Recognized during a ceremony on May 15, Durrant was one of only twelve students selected from the university’s Shilin Campus for this top honor.

The Outstanding Youth Award stands as one of MCU’s most distinguished student recognitions. It is designed to honor students who exhibit exceptional excellence in scholarship, leadership, character, and service, while making meaningful contributions to both the university community and wider society.

Durrant, who is currently in his third year as a Journalism and Mass Communication student, distinguished himself as the sole international student from the International College among the Shilin Campus awardees this year.

His selection was driven by his outstanding track record across academics, research, leadership, and community engagement. Academically, Durrant has consistently maintained an average above 90 percent, earning Dean’s List honors every semester of his university career. His academic capabilities were further highlighted in 2025 when he was awarded an undergraduate student research grant from Taiwan’s National Science and Technology Council to support his research endeavors.

Beyond his rigorous academic schedule, Durrant is a prominent student leader on campus. He currently serves as the President of MCU’s Journalism and Media Club and heads the team at MCU English News, which operates as the only English-language student news coverage platform at the university.

His ongoing commitment to student engagement initiatives and community advocacy strongly reflects the core values emphasized by the Outstanding Youth selection process.