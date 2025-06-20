Monroe University Confers Degrees on 48 Graduates from St Vincent at Radio City Music Hall in New York City

Forty-eight students from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines were awarded their degrees from Monroe University, a New York-based leader in educating first-generation and international students, during Monroe’s 92nd Annual Commencement held June 12th at Radio City Music Hall in midtown New York City.

The 48 graduates from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines comprised one of the largest international, single-country student groups in Monroe’s Class of 2025. Altogether, the graduating class of 2,785 students represented an impressive 65 countries.

In addition to the graduates and guests, the University was honored and delighted to host Angie Williams, Secretary to Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, who was in attendance at Commencement to support and celebrate Saint Vincent’s graduating residents.

This year’s Commencement was particularly special as it marked the first one held at the iconic venue since Monroe’s elevation to university status last summer. President Marc Jerome reflected on the institution’s historic achievement during his uplifting, celebratory remarks.

“You are a historic class. We started the academic year together as Monroe College, and you have the honor of being the first graduating class from Monroe University,” said Monroe University President Marc Jerome.

He continued: “Graduation is always one of my favorite days of the year. There’s just something about putting on the graduation cap and gown, coming with your family to the greatest city in the world — New York City — and celebrating your graduation at one of the most famous venues in the world, Radio City Music Hall. When you walk in through the doors, you cannot help but be inspired and impressed by what we’re seeing. But today, we’re inspired and impressed by you. Just think back to the person you were when you first started at Monroe. You arrived with a dream and the determination to make life better for yourself, your family and your community. Today that dream comes true.”

For some future Monroe graduates from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines following in their footsteps, that dream will be first made possible through a generous scholarship program jointly funded by the Government and Monroe University. The program is designed to make a quality tertiary education more accessible, affordable, and attainable for local students and their families.

The 2025 Monroe University graduates from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are:

Aaliyah Shannia Charles

Abeni N. Richards

Affiah Kenyah Williams

Aneka R. Neptune

Angella Donna John

Arianna K. Wyllie

Ashena B. Bowman

Avin S. Cruickshank

Casnel Morris

Chrisna Sarah Marksman

Christel S. Charles

Christlyn Cascella Samuel

Cleanna S. Matthews

Corazon S. Charles-Henry

Corlene Natasha Samuel

D’Andre T. Cottle

Darese Daronique Daronnie Small

Desla Campbell

Donte T. Sam

Evangia Thompson

Felicia Debra Spencer

Janniah Janiné Ollivierre

Jessica Locinda Ash

Jevante C. Lewis

Julanne C. Caesar

Keniesha Barbour

Kimeon K. Byron

Kinda Joanna John Matthias

Kishelle Hannah Camplin

La Fleur R. Tesheira

LaTonya Shanice Mc Nichols

Linda C. Seaton

Linda Melissa Abraham

Monique Pamela Isaacs

Neeka Ann P. Anderson-Isaacs

Nikeisha K. Williams

Nyron R. Collis

Phylliscia Tittle

Reyorn K. Richards

Samantha D. Lewis

Sasha Rachel Joseph

Shaquani W. Antoine

Solange Blossom Vinette Walters

Sonette Andrews-De Freitas

Stevie Britney Peters

Stinesha Samanthia Delpesche

Sylvanus Henry

Zonelle Rodika Shortte

Two separate ceremonies were held to accommodate the families and friends of the students earning Associate, Bachelor’s, or Master’s degrees or professional and advanced certificates.

Graduates participating in the morning ceremony completed programs of study in Monroe’s School of Business and Accounting, School of Criminal and Social Justice, School of Information Technology, and School of Nursing. The Grand Marshal was Cicely Spann, a valued member of staff for 30 years who currently works within the Office of Loan Management. Bronx County (NY) District Attorney Darcel Clark gave the keynote address.

The afternoon ceremony conferred degrees on graduate students from Monroe’s King Graduate School, as well as undergraduate students from the School of Allied Health Professions, School of Education, and School of Hospitality Management and the Culinary Institute of New York. Maria Vega, a member of the Student Financial Services team who has also served Monroe students for 30 years, led the processional as Grand Marshal. New York City Public Schools Chancellor and former Monroe University Vice President Melissa Aviles-Ramos delivered the keynote address.

The University conferred 596 Master’s degrees; 1,081 Bachelor’s degrees; and 1,051 Associate degrees this year, as well as awarded 57 professional and advanced certificates.

The University’s three-semester academic calendar enables Monroe students to earn 45 or more college credits per year (compared to the 30 credits college students typically earn per year at other institutions). That means that many of the graduates this year earned their Bachelor’s degree in three years or their Associate degree in less than two years.