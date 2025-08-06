Three Vincentians Awarded UK Chevening Scholarships

St Vincentian nationals Tevisha James, Joshika Hall, and Reenah Samuel have been awarded Chevening Scholarships by the UK government.

They will join scholars from Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean to embark on an enriching year of study in the United Kingdom.

Tevisha is a Standards Inspector at the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Bureau of Standards. She conducts food and water testing and is passionate about improving food safety. Her work highlights the importance of safe food for public health and export readiness, especially in a trade-dependent country. At work, she shares her knowledge with first year nursing students, teaching aseptic techniques and principles of microbial growth.

She volunteers actively in her church, serving as a Pathfinder and Vacation Bible School teacher. After Hurricane Beryl, she supported relief efforts with the Red Cross in Mayreau, Union Island, and Canouan.

Tevisha looks forward to learning about UK food safety laws, connecting with Chevening Scholars, and exploring Birmingham.

She will pursue an MSc in Food Safety, Hygiene and Management at the University of Birmingham.

Joshika is a secondary school science teacher from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. She is passionate about laboratory-based research and its role in improving healthcare.

She takes pride in planning and delivering interactive lab sessions that spark curiosity and bring science to life. As an educator, she serves not only as a teacher but also as a motivator and role model for her students.

Joshika is committed to educational equity. She sees each lesson as a chance to inspire future scientists who can transform healthcare in small developing nations.

She looks forward to connecting with like-minded individuals and gaining hands-on experience in modern UK labs. These experiences will help her improve diagnostics and research in Saint Vincent and the wider Caribbean.

For Joshika, receiving the Chevening Scholarship is a major milestone. It offers the chance to study abroad, grow professionally, and inspire her students by example.

She will pursue an MSc in Medical Microbiology at the University of Manchester.

Reenah is a dedicated public servant and development advocate from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. She has a background in international trade policy.

Since joining the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade in July 2020, she has worked on trade-related initiatives. Her focus is on supporting the growth and resilience of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

She is passionate about building a dynamic business environment. She works to remove regulatory and fiscal barriers and uses innovation to unlock the potential of MSMEs.

Her goal is to strengthen Vincentian enterprises and position Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as a hub for sustainable trade and commerce.

Outside of work, Reenah enjoys creating spaces for spiritual growth, unity, and empowerment—especially among youth.

Reenah will pursue an MSc in Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Management at the University of Nottingham.