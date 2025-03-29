Vincy found in vehicle spare tire area at U.S. border

CBP officers arrest Canadian attempting to smuggle illegal alien

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) arrested a Canadian citizen attempting to smuggle a 32 year old Vincentian woman across the border in the spare tire area of her vehicle on March 27.

CBP officer’s detected inconsistencies during a driver’s inspection that led to further inspection of the vehicle.

As officers inspected the trunk, they discovered a woman hiding in the spare tire compartment.

The 32-year-old woman was determined to be a citizen of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, was processed for removal from the United States and returned to Canada.

The smuggler, a 42-year-old woman and Canadian citizen was arrested by officers.

After arrest and processing by CBP officers, the Canadian woman was remanded to the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office Jail, awaiting prosecution for alien smuggling.

The fact that a defendant has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty CBP said.