Young Vincentians Urge to Apply For (YLAI) Fellowship Program

The application process for the next Young Leaders of the Americas (YLAI) Fellowship Program is now open.

YLAI supports entrepreneurs to strengthen their capacity to launch and advance their entrepreneurial ideas and effectively contribute to economic development in their communities. Since the initiative’s launch in 2015, more than 1,750 YLAI Fellows from Latin America, the Caribbean, and Canada have expanded their leadership and entrepreneurial experience through fellowships at businesses and organizations across the United States.

Through the YLAI Entrepreneurial Leadership Curriculum and individualized professional placements, YLAI Fellows have accelerated their commercial ventures’ success and developed specific action plans to implement upon return to their home countries. YLAI Fellows built networks, linkages, and lasting partnerships to attract investments and support for their entrepreneurial ventures. Program components have included: