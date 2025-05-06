Young Vincentians Urge to Apply For (YLAI) Fellowship Program

The application process for the next Young Leaders of the Americas (YLAI) Fellowship Program is now open.
YLAI supports entrepreneurs to strengthen their capacity to launch and advance their entrepreneurial ideas and effectively contribute to economic development in their communities. Since the initiative’s launch in 2015, more than 1,750 YLAI Fellows from Latin America, the Caribbean, and Canada have expanded their leadership and entrepreneurial experience through fellowships at businesses and organizations across the United States.
Through the YLAI Entrepreneurial Leadership Curriculum and individualized professional placements, YLAI Fellows have accelerated their commercial ventures’ success and developed specific action plans to implement upon return to their home countries. YLAI Fellows built networks, linkages, and lasting partnerships to attract investments and support for their entrepreneurial ventures. Program components have included:
- Four-week Professional Placement: In cities across the United States, YLAI Fellows gain valuable professional development skills and experience at U.S. entrepreneurial organizations from the Fellow’s business sector. Fellows will collaborate with their placement host on their Entrepreneurial Leadership Action Plan (E-LAP) which the Fellows will implement upon return to their home countries.
- YLAI Entrepreneurial Leadership Curriculum: The YLAI Fellowship Program includes online and in-person coursework, developed by IREX and Arizona State University (ASU), that combines technical entrepreneurship training and leadership development. Using the E-LAP, Fellows will set and achieve their entrepreneurial leadership goals.
- YLAI Opening Orientation in the United States: The YLAI team will meet Fellows in a U.S. city upon arrival for a welcome event. Opening Orientation will welcome Fellows to the US and give YLAI advisors and Fellows the chance to connect and go over logistics, discussion of community guidelines, and program policies.
- YLAI Closing Forum in the United States: YLAI Fellows participate in the YLAI Closing Forum in Washington, D.C., as well as networking events with business entrepreneurial leaders, and U.S. government representatives.
- Post-Fellowship Sustained Engagement: After successful completion of the Fellowship, YLAI Fellows continue their collaboration with U.S. partners and have access to ongoing professional development opportunities, mentorships, networking, and alumni activities. YLAI Fellows will have the chance to welcome a U.S. host to their country through the Outbound Exchange Program, sharing their expertise on the entrepreneurship climate in their country.