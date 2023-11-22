More Vincentians have been recruited for tourism and hospitality security training programmes, according to St Vincent’s Minister of tourism, Carlos James.

On Tuesday, James was at Argyle International Airport to extend best wishes to the second batch of tourism and hospitality security officers (trainees).

The young recruits will spend the next few months training at Sandals Resorts in St Lucia in preparation for the official launch of the Sandals Resort in St Vincent and the Grenadines, according to James.

Nearly 50 Vincentians have been hired for the tourism and hospitality security programme.

Sandals Resorts International is now taking reservations for the Sandals St Vincent and the Grenadines, an all-inclusive resort set to open in April 2024.

The 50-acre site was originally planned as a family-friendly Beaches resort in 2020, but it has subsequently been rebranded as an adults-only Sandals resort. The resort near Kingstown is a renovation of the previous Buccament Bay Spa and Resort, which closed in 2016.

Sandals St Vincent and the Grenadines will have 301 rooms and will provide a number of lodging options, including two-bedroom butler villas, which Sandals claims will be the brand’s “most expansive suites to date.”

Sandals’ ninth Caribbean destination and 18th Sandals resort is St. Vincent & the Grenadines.