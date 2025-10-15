Vincentians urged to register for Canadian FWP

REGISTER FOR CANADAIN FARM WORKERS’ PROGRAMME

Vincentians have been urged to to register for the Canadian Farm Workers Program.

The Ministry of Agriculture will hold registration at the North Union Playing Field (below the Gas Station) on Thursday, October 16th, from 1pm to 4pm.

All applicants are asked to bring documents, including Passport and National ID.

Officials will be on hand to guide applicants through the process.

Canada’s farm worker population relies heavily on foreign workers through programs like the Seasonal Agricultural Worker Program (SAWP) to fill labor demands , with many foreign workers coming from Mexico and Caribbean countries.

The Canadian government has specific programs and regulations for these workers, and there are numerous jobs available both for foreign and domestic workers through general recruitment channels