Vincentians in Taiwan celebrate national heroes’ day.

Commemoration of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ National Heroes Day was held in Hualien, Taiwan, on 14 March 2026.

Ambassador-designate Kenton Xavier Chance and Mrs. Chance, together with Counsellor Shebby-Ann Dennie, represented the Embassy at the event.

The event brought together Vincentians from across Taiwan to honour the legacy of Paramount Chief Joseph Chatoyer.

The Embassy of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in the Republic of China (Taiwan) expresses its appreciation to the Hualien County Government for its continued support.