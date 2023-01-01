Vincentians invited to enter CARICOM 50th Anniversary logo contest

CARICOM 50th anniversary logo competition

Vincentians are being encouraged to submit entries for the CARICOM (Caribbean Community) Logo Competition, under the slogan, ‘50 Years Strong: A Solid Foundation to Build On’.

The competition, launched by the CARICOM Secretariat, is part of activities to commemorate the 50th anniversary of CARICOM on July 4, 2023. It is open to all nationals of CARICOM Member States and Associate Members over the age of 18 years. Participants under the age of 18 must receive the consent of a parent or guardian.

The winner of the competition will receive a cash prize of US$1,500.00 and the logo will be used on all official documentation and promotional items for the Community’s anniversary.

Entrants must submit designs along with an entry form electronically to [email protected] no later than Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

Persons can visit the CARICOM website at https://caricom.org to obtain additional information and the competition guidelines.

The Secretariat, in a media handout, stated that the competition aims to sensitise nationals on the role, importance and achievements of CARICOM in the regional integration development agenda over the past 50 years.

Further, it added that the Logo topic should be a representation of any image “that uniquely communicates the CARICOM identity and spirit and reflects the lived experiences of a national of the Community”.

Established by the Treaty of Chaguaramas on August 1, 1973, CARICOM is a grouping of 20 countries, 15 Member States and five Associate Members.