Vincentians among top Deportees from Grenada

In a recent report by Now Grenada, data from the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) has shed light on deportation trends between 2020 and 2024, revealing that Vincentian nationals constitute a significant portion of individuals removed from Grenadian territory.

The comprehensive data shows that a total of 264 individuals from diverse backgrounds were deported during this period, spanning nationalities from South America, Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. Of particular note, 59 Vincentian nationals were among those sent back to their home country.

The circumstances surrounding these deportations appear to be multifaceted. Some Vincentians were reportedly deported following legal proceedings, including individuals wanted for offenses in St. Vincent who were captured in Grenada. Others were removed after committing offenses within Grenadian borders.

The deportation list is extensive, encompassing nationals from countries including Jamaica, Guyana, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, and several European and African nations such as Ukraine, Italy, and Ghana.