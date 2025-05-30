Vincy Aeroclub Ignites Passion for Aviation in Young Minds

Vincy Aeroclub Leads Bequia Students on Tour of Argyle International Airport

On Thursday, May 22, 2025, the Vincy Aeroclub proudly facilitated a meaningful field trip for 30 students and three teachers from the Bequia SDA Secondary School and the Charles Adams Anglican High School to the Argyle International Airport (AIA). The visit, included an exclusive tour of the control tower, the terminal building and the hangars of two local airlines- SVG Air and Air Adelphi was a tremendous success, exposing the students to real-world operations and career possibilities in the field of aviation.

The Vincy Aeroclub, led by President Tavio Simmons, Vice President Tryson Marshall, has been working diligently to provide aviation exposure to young Vincentians. They were joined by members and photographers Mr. Joshua Anderson and Ms. Jahzara Glasgow, and Eroy “Ejay” John on this trip, ensuring the experience was not only educational but well documented.

The students were selected based on their interest in aviation and included enthusiastic Form 4 Geography students. They were guided through the airport by some airport staff, who offered detailed insights into its daily operations.

The event was made possible through the generous support of Grenadines Initiative and Rise Up Bequia. The Vincy Aeroclub extends its deepest thanks to these sponsors, whose backing brought this vision to life.

Feedback from students highlighted how enlightening and enjoyable the tour was. “This was one of the most inspiring experiences I’ve had,” said one participant.

With more activities already in development, the Vincy Aeroclub promises to continue its mission to motivate and mentor the next generation of aviation professionals.