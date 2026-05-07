Vincy cinema debut at Cannes film festival 2026

In a monumental milestone for the nation’s creative arts sector, St. Vincent and the Grenadines is set to make its first-ever appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, taking place from May 12-23, 2026. This historic entry onto the global stage is being spearheaded by the Hairouna Film Festival (HFF).

Aiko Roudette, Founder and Director of the Hairouna Film Festival, will be the first Vincentian film professional to bring her work to Cannes, marking the first time Vincentian creative leadership has been represented at the world-renowned event. As part of her historic presence, Roudette will participate in Pavilion AfroNova’s Caribbean Day programme. She will share her expertise on “Panel 1: Festivals as Gateways to Global Opportunity,” an exploration of how film festivals establish crucial connections between filmmakers, international audiences, and industry opportunities.

“Representing St. Vincent and the Grenadines at Cannes is a historic moment for Vincentian cinema and for the future of our creative industries,” Roudette announced. Highlighting the broader impact of the achievement, she added, “Film is more than entertainment — it is a powerful tool for cultural preservation, youth engagement, international visibility, and economic opportunity”.

Founded in 2019, the Hairouna Film Festival has been actively building the foundation for film culture and infrastructure within the country. The festival is deeply committed to ensuring that Vincentian stories are authentically told by Vincentian voices, allowing the nation to move beyond stereotypes and share its culture on its own terms. Through HFF’s development programs, local filmmakers are supported in creating works deeply rooted in the nation’s collective memory and traditions, such as La Soucouyant, an upcoming project drawing from regional folklore.

This upcoming Cannes debut is the culmination of years of strategic work to position St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a cultural and creative destination globally. Prior to this milestone, Roudette represented the nation at several influential industry platforms, including Locarno Open Doors (2022), the European Film Market (2023), the FIFAC Caribbean Film Festival workshops (2023), and the Third Horizon Film Festival Think Tank (2024).

The historic journey to Cannes was made possible through the support of Peter Clampitt and Hand2Earth.