Vincy developers launch ‘VinPay’ bill payment app

A new locally built financial technology platform, VinPay, has officially launched, marking a major step forward in how Vincentians manage payments, services, and everyday transactions.

Developed by Vincentian computer programmers Cody Laidlow and Mark Doyle, VinPay was created with a clear mission: to modernize payments in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines by delivering a fast, secure, and all-in-one digital wallet experience tailored to the needs of the local population.

In a region where many still rely on in-person transactions and fragmented payment systems, VinPay introduces a unified platform that allows users to seamlessly handle multiple financial activities from a single mobile app.

With VinPay, users can pay essential bills — including services such as Wifi, Electricity, Cable, Water, and more — while also accessing a wide and expanding range of features. These include mobile top-ups, data plans, digital gift cards, and event ticket purchases, all designed to simplify daily life and reduce the need for physical queues and cash-based payments.

“VinPay was built to solve real, everyday problems,” said founder Mark Doyle. “People shouldn’t have to spend hours standing in line or juggling multiple platforms just to complete simple transactions. We wanted to create a solution that puts everything in one place — simple, fast, and reliable.”

Co-founder Cody Laidlow emphasized the broader vision behind the platform: “This is not just a bill payment app — it’s the foundation for a digital ecosystem in SVG. We’re building something that will continue to grow with the needs of the people, offering more services, more convenience, and more opportunities through technology.”

Designed with a strong focus on user experience, speed, and security, VinPay enables users to complete transactions in seconds, anytime and anywhere. The platform leverages modern technology to ensure safe and efficient payments, while maintaining an intuitive interface that is accessible to users of all levels.

Looking ahead, the VinPay team has ambitious plans to expand the platform’s capabilities even further. Upcoming features include flight bookings, hotel reservations, and ferry services, positioning VinPay not only as a payment solution, but as a comprehensive lifestyle and travel platform for the Caribbean.

As digital adoption accelerates across the region, VinPay stands out as a homegrown innovation — built by Vincentians, for Vincentians — with the potential to reshape how people interact with financial services in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

To celebrate its launch, VinPay is offering a limited-time promotion where the first 20 new users will receive $20 XCD credited directly to their VinPay wallet which can be use for paying for bills, airtime, data etc.

VinPay is now available for download on Google Play Store and App Store.