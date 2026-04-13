Vincy documentary selected for driftlines ocean justice film festival

Vincentian filmmaker and Cultural Ambassador Akley Olton has been invited by researchers from the University of Rhode Island and the Nippon Foundation-Ocean Nexus (in collaboration with Cambridge scholars) to include his award-winning short documentary Madulu: The Seaman in the Driftlines Ocean Justice Film Festival — a curated collection exploring ocean equity, self-determination, and representational justice.

The film will screen as part of Shorts Program II: Countering Colonial Legacies on Monday, April 27, 2026, from 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM EDT at the Chafee Social Science Center, Room 271, South Kingstown, Rhode Island. Director Akley Olton will participate in the post-screening virtual Q&A.

Madulu: The Seaman (2023, 24 minutes) follows young Amari Murray in the historic whaling town of Barrouallie as he learns the ancient art of pilot-whale (“blackfish”) hunting and the powerful sea shanties from his legendary great-uncle, George “Tall12” Frederick — one of the last Vincentians to carry the full tradition of these occupational songs. Tragically, Tall12 passed away earlier last year. Through Madulu, his voice, his songs, and his deep wisdom live on, reminding audiences worldwide of the importance of knowing where we come from.

International Critical Acclaim on Letterboxd

Since its release, Madulu: The Seaman has earned a strong ★★★½ average on Letterboxd, with critics and audiences praising its poetic power, cultural depth, and rare insight into a living Caribbean heritage. The reviews underscore the film’s significance as both art and testimony:

HBSpade ★★★★★ “In 20 minutes provides a concise capsule of life in an overlooked village… and a nuanced ethical dilemma showing the arbitrariness of that which we choose to save and that which we choose to kill… Also, cruise ships are just, like, evil, man.”

“In 20 minutes provides a concise capsule of life in an overlooked village… and a nuanced ethical dilemma showing the arbitrariness of that which we choose to save and that which we choose to kill… Also, cruise ships are just, like, evil, man.” Andres Ortiz Sedano ★★★★ “Ancestral knowledge is ancestral, not because it’s old, but because it’s full of experience that aims at teaching valuable lessons for the lives of future generations.”

“Ancestral knowledge is ancestral, not because it’s old, but because it’s full of experience that aims at teaching valuable lessons for the lives of future generations.” Jay D’s Watching ★★★½ “Beautifully shot, vivid short documentary about a fading way of life, growing up, and hunting whales. Hemingway would dig it.”

“Beautifully shot, vivid short documentary about a fading way of life, growing up, and hunting whales. Hemingway would dig it.” Andrew ★★★½ “A charming little documentary… shot beautifully, and the pacing is wonderfully languid — I enjoyed it.”

Reviewers worldwide have celebrated the film’s respectful tone, stunning cinematography, and its quiet but powerful challenge to outsider narratives about tradition, conservation, and cultural sovereignty. Many discovered it as part of the “one film from every country” projects, calling it a standout example of authentic Caribbean storytelling.

Akley Olton, a long-time collaborator with Vincent Reid (researcher and manager of The Barrouallie Whalers), sees the film as the beginning of something larger.

“George ‘Tall12’ Frederick was one of the last keepers of our traditional sea shanties,” Olton said. “His voice and his songs now live forever in Madulu. Together with Vincent Reid and the Barrouallie community, we are committed to partnering with local authorities to develop the sea shanty tradition as a recognised product of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. We want to formally claim this music as part of our living cultural heritage, preserve it, and transform it into meaningful cultural and tourism offerings — including making sea shanties a major feature of the annual Bagga Fish Festival.”

This vision aligns directly with the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ priorities in cultural policy, creative industries development, and TVET skills training. The film demonstrates how authentic Vincentian stories can achieve global reach while creating real opportunities for heritage preservation, tourism innovation, and youth training in film, animation, sound design, and cultural entrepreneurship.

Driftlines Ocean Justice Film Festival runs April 27 & 29, 2026. Registration and full programme details are available at: https://luma.com/kwrmorid.