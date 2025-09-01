Vincy filmmaker Facilitated roots to reel workshop at CARIFESTA XV

Storytelling workshop at CARIFESTA XV has concluded with resounding success, equipping a new wave of Caribbean creatives with the skills and confidence to tell their own stories through film.

Facilitated by Vincentian filmmaker Akley Olton, the intensive five-day bootcamp brought together participants who explored the art of documentary filmmaking using accessible tools such as smartphones. In just five days, participants created short films that captured the culture, essence, and vibrancy of CARIFESTA XV.

Olton was contracted by the CARIFESTA Film Team, the National Cultural Foundation of Barbados (NCF), and Chantal Graham to develop and facilitate the workshop, with on-the-ground support from Ramat Jean Pierre and Vonly Smith.

“The energy was pure inspiration,” said Olton. “I’m grateful to have been part of this movement. These filmmakers are carrying the torch forward, ensuring our voices remain loud, our images bold, and our roots strong.”

In addition to leading the workshop, Olton’s award-winning films “Madulu, The Seaman” and “Sugar Lands” were officially selected for screening at CARIFESTA XV.

Among the many memorable encounters was an impromptu lime with acclaimed Bajan–Nigerian director Akin Omotoso, known for international hits on Netflix and Disney+ such as Marked, The Brave Ones, and Rise. “Imagine me ole talking with Unc like it’s backyard banter, when really is big director/producer levels,” Olton laughed. “But that’s the sweet thing about film — when the vibes right, the conversation just flow like we cut from the same cloth.”

Other Vincentian filmmakers featured at the festival included Grace Peters, Colin Browne, Vonnie Roudette, Dante Ollivierre, and Aiko Roudette, underscoring the strength and diversity of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ cinematic voice.

CARIFESTA XV continues to serve as a vital platform for cultural exchange, creativity, and the strengthening of Caribbean identity through the arts.