Vincy Fresh products now available at Brooklyn supermarket

Condiments produced by local agro-processing company Vincy Fresh are now available for Vincentians living in Brooklyn, New York.

The products are now available at C-Town franchised supermarket Steve’s on 9th Street in Park Slope, Brooklyn.

Vincy Fresh says it is committed to expanding its market while exposing St. Vincent’s rich cultural heritage and culinary traditions to the world.

The condiments include ginger sauce, herbs, and garlic, among others. The company is located in Diamond Industrial Estate, St. Vincent, and can be contacted at 784-458-5005.