Vincy Heat Set for CONCACAF Friendly in D.R

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation (SVGFF) proudly announces that the national team, Vincy Heat, will compete in the upcoming CONCACAF Friendly Series, hosted in the Dominican Republic.

As part of SVGFF’s strategic international development and preparation for the 2026 competitive season, Vincy Heat will depart on Monday, November 10th, 2025, ahead of two key fixtures:

Dominican Republic – Wednesday, November 12, 2025, | 7:00 PM

Saint Lucia – Saturday, November 15, 2025, | 7:00 PM

These matches serve as critical tune-ups, offering the team valuable opportunities to:

Assess player performance under international conditions

Refine tactical strategies

Strengthen team chemistry ahead of major regional competitions

Leadership Commentary

SVGFF President Mr. Otashie Spring shared his enthusiasm:

“This friendly series represents an important step in our football development pathway. It allows our players to gain international experience, test their abilities, and continue building the foundation for long-term success on and off the pitch.”

Head Coach M. Ezra Hendrickson added:

“Our focus is on performance, discipline, and teamwork. These friendlies will challenge us to adapt and grow, ensuring that Vincy Heat remains competitive at the highest level of Caribbean football.”

Regional Unity & Fan Engagement

The CONCACAF Friendly Series embodies the spirit of unity and competition across the region, fostering collaboration among football nations and delivering exciting matchups for fans to rally behind their national teams.

Supporters are encouraged to follow Vincy Heat journey via SVGFF’s official social media platforms for match updates, behind-the-scenes content, and player highlights.