SVG’s Vincy Heat crushes Cuba 7–0 at Arnos Vale

The Vincy Heat cruised to a commanding 7–0 victory over Cuba on Sunday at Arnos Vale Stadium. Captain Oalex Anderson opened the scoring in the 14th minute, with Steven Pierre doubling the lead in the 29th. Cornelius Stewart’s stunning free kick in the 44th minute made it 3–0 before halftime.

Second-half substitutions added more fire, as Garret Leigertwood scored twice (74’, 90+1’), while Azinho Solomon (89’) and Malcolm Stewart (90+4’) completed the rout.

Coach Ezra Hendrickson’s squad blended experience and youth, with key performances from Anderson, Stewart, Pierre, and the goalkeepers Anthony Lewis and Josh Stowe, who kept a clean sheet between them.

The series finale takes place Wednesday, October 8th, at 8:00 PM at Arnos Vale. Fans can expect another thrilling performance from the Vincy Heat.