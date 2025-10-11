Vincy Heat secures 1‑0 victory over Cuba in final friendly

Vincy Heat Triumphs 1–0 Over Cuba in International Friendly

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Senior Men’s National Team, Vincy Heat, wrapped up their international friendly series on a high note with a 1–0 victory over Cuba on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex.

Captain Oalex Anderson led from the front once again, scoring the decisive goal in the 75th minute to seal the win for the home side.

Since Coach Ezra Hendrickson has taken over, the Arnos Vale Playing Field has become a fortress for Vincy Heat. Under his direction, the team has continued to build consistency, confidence, and structure, demonstrating clear progress in both performance and mentality.

The Technical Team guided the squad with precision and focus, ensuring that the players displayed composure, discipline, and teamwork throughout the match. Strategic second-half substitutions added energy and tactical stability, helping maintain control in the closing stages and reinforcing the team’s collective strength and growing chemistry.

Speaking after the match, Coach Hendrickson praised the team’s determination and the unwavering support from the home crowd:

“This victory means a lot for our ongoing preparations. The players showed discipline and the kind of resilience we need moving forward.”

The encounter against Cuba marked the final match of a two-game friendly series. Overall, the friendlies were a resounding success, providing valuable international exposure, tactical development, and renewed confidence for the national team as they continue preparations for upcoming competitions.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation (SVGFF) extends heartfelt thanks to the fans, sponsors, and partners whose unwavering support continues to drive the growth and success of football across the nation. Their commitment remains vital to Vincy Heat’s progress and the Federation’s mission to elevate the standard of the sport at every level.

Final Score:

St. Vincent and the Grenadines 1 – 0 Cuba

Goal Scorer: Oalex Anderson (75’)