Vincy heat splits CONCACAF series after defeat to DR

Vincy Heat Concludes CONCACAF Friendly Series in DR

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation (SVGFF) acknowledge the completion of Vincy Heat’s participation in the CONCACAF Friendly Series held in the Dominican Republic, where the national team delivered a competitive showing across two international fixtures.

In their opening match on Wednesday, November 12th, SVG were unable to secure a win against the Dominican Republic, despite creating several promising opportunities throughout the encounter, ending with a 2-0 defeat.

The team rebounded with an assertive and disciplined performance in their second match on Saturday, November 15th, securing a 3–1 victory over Saint Lucia. Early goals from Oalex Anderson (12’) and Diel Spring (13’) energized the squad, while Azihno Solomon added a composed finish in the 62nd minute to cap off a strong team display. The trio led Vincy Heat’s attacking momentum, with the team maintaining control for most of the match.

Head Coach Ezra Hendrickson highlighted the value of the fixtures in the team’s development, stating:

“It was a successful outing for the team in our continuing development. We came up against a very difficult DR team in the first game and showed well. An unfortunate missed penalty sidelined any chance of securing a point, but it was a good litmus test for us to see where we are with one of the top teams in the region. In the second game, we took control early and dominated the Lucians for the entire match.”

Team Manager Dominique Stowe commended the players for their effort, professionalism, and determination, noting that the experience gained during the series will contribute significantly to preparations for the 2026 competitive season.

The team is scheduled to return to Saint Vincent today.