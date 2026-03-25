Vincy Heat squad departs for Bonaire friendlies

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation senior men’s national team, Vincy Heat, departed today, March 24th, 2026, for Bonaire, where they will participate in two international friendly matches later this week.

The Vincy Heat will first face host nation Bonaire on March 26th at 8:00 PM, followed by a match against Barbados on March 29th at 4:00 PM. Both matches will be played at the Antonio Trinidad Stadium in Bonaire.

President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation, Otashie Spring, stated that despite the recent resignation of Mr. Hendrickson, who he noted has done an outstanding job, he is confident the team will continue to perform at a high level under the current leadership.

The president also announced that Mr. Wayde Jackson is now serving as Acting Head Coach of the Vincy Heat senior men’s national team. He expressed confidence in Jackson’s leadership and believes he will guide the team to positive results in the upcoming matches against Bonaire and Barbados.

Spring also expressed his gratitude to Vice President Dominique Stowe for his dedication and hard work in his role overseeing the Technical Department, and thanked the technical staff and players for their continued commitment to the national programme. He emphasized that he expects the very best from the team as they continue representing St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the international level.

The president further noted that the tour is an important part of the federation’s ongoing efforts to expose Vincentian players to higher levels of competition and provide valuable international match experience. The matches will also give the technical staff an opportunity to assess both locally based and overseas-based players as the federation continues to build and strengthen the national programme.

The delegation includes a mixture of locally based and overseas-based players, along with the national team technical staff, and the federation anticipates competitive matches against both opponents.

Vincy Heat will be looking to deliver strong performances in both matches as they continue their international preparations.