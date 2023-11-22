The National Senior Men’s Team displayed determination and committment in the Concacaf Nations League B tournament, engaging in a series of captivating matches, both home and away. Placed in Group C alongside formidable opponents; French Guiana, Belize and Bermuda the team delivered an exciting performance over six (6) matches.

Kicking off the campaign on September 8th against Belize in an away match, the team secured a triumphant (2-1) victory, courtesy of goals by Marlon Simmons and an own goal by D. Nembhard. Returning home, Vincy Heat clashed against Bermuda on September 12th in a thrilling encounter that culminated in a (4-3) victory with Oalex Anderson’s hat-trick and the winning goal by Jahvin Sutherland the team propelled to the top of the table after the September window.

Continuing their sojourn in the October window, Vincy Heat faced French Guiana back-to-back, both home and away, on the 13th and 16th respectively. Despite a commendable performance, the team experienced a (4-1) loss, with Jahvin Sutherland standing as the lone goal scorer. In the subsequent away match, the team fought hard but suffered a narrow (3-2) defeat, with Skipper Cornelius Stewart showcasing his skills with both goals.

Entering November, the team battled Bermuda away on the 17th, resulting in a (3-1) loss, with Nazir McBurnett netting the sole goal. However, they rallied in their final home match against Belize on November 21st, securing a resounding (3-0) victory with goals from Diel Spring, Kyle Edwards and Oryan Velox, utimately securing the 2nd position in their group and retaining their spot in League B.

Looking ahead, the team remains steadfast in their preparations for the World Cup Qualifiers and the forthcoming Nations League Qualifiers. The SVG Football Federation extends heartfelt gratitude to the entire nation for their unwavering support as we strive to elevate the standards of our football.