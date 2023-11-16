Updated: November 16, 2023 – 7:11 PM

The National Senior Men’s Team, “Vincy Heat,” has announced its traveling delegation for the upcoming away match against Bermuda on Friday, 17th November 2023. The selected squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Lemus Christopher, Jimmal Lewis, and Garwin Davis.

Defenders: Najima Burgin, Jazzi Bobb, Nigel Charles, Jahvin Sutherland, Jamol Yorke, and Joel Jack.

Midfielders: Nazir McBurnette, Addeen Charles, Kennijha Joseph, Terris Joseph, Sherwyn Alexander, Masai Brown-Andrews, Diel Spring, and Gidson Francis.

Forwards: Oryan Velox, Cornelius Stewart, Rondell Thomas, Marlon Simmons, Kyle Edwards, and Kirtney Franklyn.

Head Coach (AG): Alnif Williams

Manager: Ronen Francis

Assistant Coach: Shandel Samuel

Goalkeeper Coach: Urtis Blackett

Team Doctor: Najah Peters

Physiotherapist: Dilonie Sam

Executive Member: Michael John

Following the match in Bermuda, the team will travel to Grenada for their final group match against Belize on Tuesday, 21st November. This last home game will be played in Grenada due to the unavailability of the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex.

These additional players will be joining the Match Squad in Grenada:

Goalkeeper: Josh Stowe

Forwards: Garret Leigertwood and Oalex Anderson

Defenders: Kevin Francis, Jequan Adams

Midfielders: Saviola Blake and Gideon Richards

Vincy Heat is currently second in their group, determined to turn things around in the remaining matches. The team encourages everyone to continue showing unwavering support.