Vincy Heat will play Belize in CONCACAF Nations League qualifiers

Nations League Qualifiers Selected Squad against Belize

The “Vincy Heat,” the National Senior Men’s Team, has named its traveling delegation for the first match of the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League Qualifiers versus Belize.

The squad left today for Martinique, where they will face Belize on Friday, September 8, 2023, at the Stade Pierre Aliker. With a kickoff time of 5:00 PM, the match promises to be a thrilling opening to the campaign. Due to flight restrictions, the match will be played in Martinique.

The following 20-man team has been selected for the next road game:

Josh Stowe and Garwin Davis are the goalkeepers.

Joel Jack, Je Quan Adams, Jahvin Sutherland, Jamol Yorke, Nigel Charles, Gavin Browne, and Najima Burgin are the defenders.

Sherwyn Alexander, Addeen Charles, Kennijha Joseph, Diel Spring, Terrason Joseph, Terris Joseph, and Gidson Francis are the midfielders.

Garret Leigertwood, Marlon Simmons, Jahva Audain, Cornelius Stewart, and Rondell Thomas are the forwards.

The following people make up the traveling management team:

• Theon Gordon, Head Coach (ASG)

• Ronen Francis is the manager.

• Alnif Williams is the assistant coach.

Urtis Blackette is the goalkeeper coach.

• Dwight Baptiste is a member of the executive committee.

The Vincy Heat is prepared for this exciting competition, and we urge our fans to express their everlasting support as we embark on this wonderful adventure.

We will provide information on whether or not the game will be available for internet streaming, as well as the relevant link.