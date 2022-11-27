Vincy in New Zealand seeks public help to reconnect with cousin

A Vincentian woman currently living in New Zealand is seeking the help of the public to make contact with her cousin, Cecelia Hackshaw-Rouse.

The woman, Allison (Ren) Christopher, told the St. Vincent Times that she has been living in New Zealand for the last 15 years and is originally from Questelles.

Christopher says she lost contact with Hackshaw-Rouse during the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano.

“I have lost contact with my cousin; family members can’t seem to give me any information on her whereabouts or contact details. Any help would be welcome”.

Christopher’s phone number is 0064 2102395846.