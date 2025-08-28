Vincy Jewels defeats Barbados to remain unbeaten in netball series

St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the ECCB International Netball Series defending champions and the #17 ranked country in the world, remains unbeaten following their 63 – 53 defeat of the #19 ranked Barbados on Wednesday night at the Tanteen Hard court in Grenada.

The Vincentians got off to an aggressive start but the pendulum swung from one to the other in the first quarter which ended at 14 -14, and the second quarter ended with Barbados leading 31 – 28. A third quarter ended with scores tied at 43 – 43, but the Vincy Jewels did not let up the pressure, winning the all-important encounter 63 – 53.

Vincy Jewels goal-shoot Maryann Frederick netted 55 from 56 attempts, substitute goal-attack Shellisa Davis 5 from 7 attempts, and goal-attack Kristiana Christopher 3 fr0m 7.

For Barbados, Latonia Blackman scored 24 from 24 attempts, Faye Agard 18 from 20, Brianna Holder 8 from 12, and Damia Walround 3 from 4.

Speaking to the media following the game, co-captain Maryann Frederick said: “I feel good. I didn’t have any doubt that we were going to win the game. I had faith in my team. It was just to settle down and play our game and that we did and we came out victorious. I’m very pleased. We let down a little bit sometimes, one or two times, but I spoke to them, settled down, and continued playing our game and we did well.

“There is no pressure at all. As long as we keep our shoulders high, heads high, we go out and play our game, we have no pressure just to continue to play and we will come out victorious.”

Frederick leads the scoring charts with 264 goals from 293 attempts in 5 games played, ahead of Grenadian shooter Lottysha Cato who has scored 199 goals from 242 attempts, also in five games. The two are expected to go ahead to head when hosts Grenada takes on St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Sunday August 31, 2025 in the final match of the 2025 ECCB International Netball Series.