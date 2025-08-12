Vincy Jewels aim for ECCB netball series victory in Grenada

The Vincy Jewels netball team is poised to represent St Vincent and the Grenadines at the 5th Edition of the ECCB International Netball Series, scheduled for 22nd to 31st August 2025 in Grenada.

The competition promises to showcase some of the region’s finest netball talent.

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Netball Association expresses its gratitude to the government, sponsors, families, and supporters for their ongoing commitment to the growth of netball and the development of young athletes throughout the nation.

Official Team – Senior Vincy Jewels

Annicia Dallaway

Jo Maria Quashie

Jueneka Quow (Debutant)

Kaywanna Charles

Keleshia Barbour

Kristiana Christopher

Kyila Miller

Mary-ann Frederick (Co-Captain)

Phiunza La Border (Debutant)

Rosannia Stephens

Shania Pompey

Shanique De Shong

Shellisa Davis (Co-Captain)

Management Team

Juovanie Charles-Roberts – Team Manager

Natasha Baptiste – Coach

Javed Marksman – Primary Care Provider