Vincy Jewels aim for ECCB netball series victory in Grenada

The Vincy Jewels netball team is poised to represent St Vincent and the Grenadines at the 5th Edition of the ECCB International Netball Series, scheduled for 22nd to 31st August 2025 in Grenada.
The competition promises to showcase some of the region’s finest netball talent.
The St Vincent and the Grenadines Netball Association expresses its gratitude to the government, sponsors, families, and supporters for their ongoing commitment to the growth of netball and the development of young athletes throughout the nation.
Official Team – Senior Vincy Jewels
Annicia Dallaway
Jo Maria Quashie
Jueneka Quow (Debutant)
Kaywanna Charles
Keleshia Barbour
Kristiana Christopher
Kyila Miller
Mary-ann Frederick (Co-Captain)
Phiunza La Border (Debutant)
Rosannia Stephens
Shania Pompey
Shanique De Shong
Shellisa Davis (Co-Captain)
Management Team
Juovanie Charles-Roberts – Team Manager
Natasha Baptiste – Coach
Javed Marksman – Primary Care Provider