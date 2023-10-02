Vincy Jewels makes it two from two at ECCB netball

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Vincy Jewels made it two wins in a row on Sunday night, with a 52 – 37 defeat of St. Kitts and Nevis, on the second night of the 2023 ECCB International Netball Series, currently being played at the YMCA Sports Complex in St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda.

The Vincy Jewels led in all quarters 10 – 11, 26 – 19, 42 – 29, and finally 52 – 37.

Scoring for St. Vincent and the Grenadines were goal-shoot Joseann Antoine with 30 goals from 34 attempts, Shellisa Davis with 19 goals from 27 attempts, Kristiana Christopher with 2 goals from 4 attempts, and the debutant Annicia Dallaway 1 goal from her 2 attempts.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, goal-shoot Aaliyah Gibson netted 27 goals from her 44 attempts, and goal-attack Rochella Challenger with 10 from 18 attempts.

On the opening night Saturday September 30, 2023, St. Vincent and the Grenadines was victorious over the Cayman Islands 60 – 42; quarter scores being 10 – 09, 23 – 22, 41 – 34, and 60 – 42, the Vincy Jewels leading in all quarters.

Goal-shoot Joseann Antoine netted 40 goals from the 54 attempts she took, while goal-attack Shellisa Davis scored 20 from 29 attempts scoring for the Vincy Jewels.

For the Cayman Islands, goal-shoot Kay Copeland scored 30 from 37 attempts, and goal-attack Rose Marie Wilson scored 12 from 19 attempts.

The Vincy Jewels third match in their quest to retain the ECCB International Netball Series title will be tonight Monday October 02, 2023 against hosts Antigua and Barbuda from 5:45 p.m. on Court 2.

Source : Robertson S. Henry