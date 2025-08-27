Vincy Jewels wins Dominica, remains undefeated in ECCB netball series

St. Vincent and the Grenadines remained undefeated as they got past the Commonwealth of Dominica 57 – 40 on Tuesday night at the Tanteen Hard Courts, overcoming another hurdle on the pathway towards retaining their ECCB International Netball Series title.

The Vincentians, though tested in the opening quarter, soon found their rhythm, and gradually took hold of proceedings to register another victory. The quarter scores were 9 – 8, 25 – 20, 38 – 34, 57 – 40; all in favour of the defending champions St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Leading the victory charge for St. Vincent and the Grenadines was goal-shoot Mary-Ann Frederick with 46 goals from 49 attempts, and goal-attack Kristiana Christopher netted 11 from 13 attempts.

For the Commonwealth of Dominica, goal-shoot Galeine Gordon-Seraphine scored 25 from 30 attempts, Shernel St. Rose 8 from 13, and Kenya John 7 from 7 attempts.

Earlier, in a game scheduled to commence at 6:30 a.m., it finally got going at about 8:10 a.m., a rain delay, and further delayed during the second quarter, St. Vincent and the Grenadines demolished Montserrat 92 – 10; the quarter scores being 31 – 02, 46 – 06, 73 – 08, and 92 – 10.

Speaking to the media following Tuesday night’s game against the Commonwealth of Dominica, coach Natasha Baptiste said: “I always say to my players, win or lose, there’s always room for improvement. There are times when we strayed from the game plan, from the strategy, but the young ladies pulled back, because they know exactly what is required of them. So when they stray, they know when to pull back and when to correct the errors.”

It been difficult for the defending champions over the last two days, with a half game on Monday morning, a full game on Monday night, and two full games on Tuesday – one in the morning and another in the night. On Tuesday morning it was brutally hot, to which Baptiste admitted stating, “It has been tough. The sun has been a real beater for us because we finished like about after 10 this morning and then we had to be back here. It’s been hard on the young ladies, even hard on us as the management team but we are rallying them, we are doing what is required to keep them hydrated and all of that so that they can come out and do the job that they’re here to do.”

Tonight Wednesday August 27, 2025 the Vincy Jewels take on Barbados, which is a massive game for both teams, for ranking points and some would say an even bigger match for bragging rights.

According to the Vincy Jewels coach, “That is so true because we fortunately went ahead of Barbados in the rankings. So we are 17, they are 19. So the game, even though it doesn’t go towards the ECCB title, it is very important for us, and we are coming out just as though it is a title match. Because for us, it is a title match in the sense of ranking.”

The Barbados versus St. Vincent and the Grenadines match commences at 7:00 p.m., in the fifth ECCB International Netball Series being played at the Tanteen Hard courts in Grenada.