Vincy Mas 2024 to Share Spotlight with ICC T20 Cricket World Cup

VINCY MAS 2024 TAKES ON A DIFFERENT LAUNCH

Vincy Mas 2024 will be sharing the spotlight with the ICC T20 International Cricket World Cup.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Chairman of the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) Ricardo Adams said this year, they have moved away from the traditional launch of Vincy Mas.

He said they have moved the launch from Victoria Park to the streets of Kingstown which presents a fantastic opportunity to have the fusion between Vincy Mas and the Cricket World Cup dubbed Runs and Rhythm.

Adams said: “We think that this presents an unprecedented fusion of sporting excellence as well as the cultural celebration and we hope that fusion will provide an unforgettable experience for the launching of Vincy Mas.”

The CDC Chairman said the joint programme for this year’s festivities is a testament to the vibrant spirit and the rich tapestry of our cultural heritage and our sporting lineage.

He also highlighted the details of the ICC Trophy Tour which will run from May 15-17 and will coincide with the launch of Vincy Mas.

Adams said the launch of Vincy Mas will begin with a lunch- time concert at the Heritage Square on May 17, featuring the junior aspects of Vincy Mas, a DNA Parade looking at the DNA of our culture and the Vincy Mas Super Bowl/ ICC Trophy Tour around Kingstown, giving Vincentians an opportunity to take photos with the ICC trophy.

He said the parade will also feature traditional characters of Vincy Mas, representatives of the T-Shirt aspects of Vincy Mas and carnival costumes.

Adams said following these events, they will move into the launch party of Vincy Mas which will culminate at midnight. This will also wrap up the ICC Trophy Tour.

He said on Saturday, May 18, the CDC will host a J’ouvert parade around Kingstown and this will culminate the launch of Vincy Mas 2024. Adams said “We are encapsulating 10 days of Vincy Mas in basically twenty hours.”

He said they are really excited to apart of the ICC trophy tour noting that it is an opportunity to say to the public “come for the runs and stay for the rhythm, come for the cricket and stay for the hottest Carnival in the Caribbean.”