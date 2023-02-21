Vincy Mas, St. Vincent’s premier festival, promoted at Trinidad Carnival

“Vincy Mas,” St. Vincent’s premier festival, is promoted at Trinidad’s Carnival.

Officials from the Carnival Development Cooperation (CDC) said a booth was setup on Ariapita Avenue to promote their Carnival in the hopes of attracting new and returning attendees.

In an interview that aired on VC3, Marketing and Development Officer Esworth “Ezzie” Roberts stated that the reception in Trinidad has been phenomenal, with the booth and banner that was set up along the Avenue generating a great deal of interest, and passersby inquiring about Vincy Mas.

Roberts stated that they were able to activate the QR code, which was introduced a few days ago and placed on the banner for individuals to scan with their mobile devices in order to access their website and social media accounts to learn more about Carnival in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Vincy Mas 2023 will take place between June 30 and July 11, 2023.