Vincy Mas 2023: Starlift Steel Orchestra is Senior Panorama Champions

The Carnival Development Corporation would like to announce the results from the Senior Panorama and Section of the Bands competitions which were held on Thursday 5th July 2023 at the Victoria Park.

PAN SIDE RENDITION ARTISTE POSITION POINTS Hennessy Starlift Steel Orchestra Big Bottom Winston Soso 1st 275 Sion Hill Euphonium Steel Orchestra Longer Jamming Winston Soso 2nd 259 Symphonix Steel Orchestra Pan Yard Winston Soso 3rd 214

SECTION OF THE BANDS

BAND SECTION PORTRAYAL POSITION Melbourne Artisans Climate Change – The Vision Ocean Predators 1st Tribes Mas Band De Market Place Banana Farmers 2nd SVG Players International Mas Band Players Love Phoenix Rises 3rd