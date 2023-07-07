Vincy Mas 2023: Starlift Steel Orchestra is Senior Panorama Champions

The Carnival Development Corporation would like to announce the results from the Senior Panorama and Section of the Bands competitions which were held on Thursday 5th July 2023 at the Victoria Park.
|PAN SIDE
|RENDITION
|ARTISTE
|POSITION
|POINTS
|Hennessy Starlift Steel Orchestra
|Big Bottom
|Winston Soso
|1st
|275
|Sion Hill Euphonium Steel Orchestra
|Longer Jamming
|Winston Soso
|2nd
|259
|Symphonix Steel Orchestra
|Pan Yard
|Winston Soso
|3rd
|214
SECTION OF THE BANDS
|BAND
|SECTION
|PORTRAYAL
|POSITION
|Melbourne Artisans
|Climate Change – The Vision
|Ocean Predators
|1st
|Tribes Mas Band
|De Market Place
|Banana Farmers
|2nd
|SVG Players International Mas Band
|Players Love
|Phoenix Rises
|3rd