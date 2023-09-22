Vincy Plus Expo 2023 aims to surpass achievements of previous events

The upcoming Everything Vincy Plus Expo, scheduled from October 26th to 29th, aims to surpass the achievements of the previous year’s event.

The Expo is scheduled to be relocated to the northern section of the ET Joshua tarmac. This strategic decision aims to facilitate the inclusion of a greater number of firms in the exhibition, thereby enhancing the scope and diversity of offerings at this year’s event.

In addition to showcasing exceptional products and services from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the exhibition will also feature notable exports from Guyana.

Glen Beache, the CEO of Invest SVG, expressed his satisfaction over the incorporation of the additional component of the expo. According to Mr. Beache, the incorporation of Guyana signifies a process of expansion, wherein Vincentian items will be presented abroad for exhibition.

“I’m happy with the plus part of Everything Vincy because it means that we’re expanding. It’s not just about St. Vincent and the Grenadines; we have other products to show from around the Caribbean, and the region is one of our most important aspects; and as we move forward, it means that we are going to be looking for the opportunity to take some of our producers overseas to show what we have,” Mr. Beache said.

The Everything Vincy Plus Expo, which was initially introduced in October 2017, is led by Invest SVG. The project aligns with one of the investment agency’s goals to promote export development in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which is a crucial factor in the country’s overall economic expansion.